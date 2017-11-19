WATCH: Classic Larry Fitzgerald TD moved him into 5th on all-time receiving list
What goes up, must come down in the hands of Larry Fitz
It doesn't really matter who's throwing the football; if it's in Larry Fitzgerald's general vicinity, chances are he's going to come down with it. It can be Carson Palmer or Drew Stanton or even Blaine Gabbert, and Larry Fitz will snatch that ball right out of the air. Like this:
When you've got a 6-foot-3 physical marvel with vacuum-sealer hands as your No. 1 target, all you have to do is give him a chance. Fitz has been doing this so well, for so long, that this catch actually moved him past Tony Gonzalez on the all-time receiving yards list.
Now he's got more receiving yards than all but four players in the history of football.
Fitzgerald will in all likelihood pass Isaac Bruce and Randy Moss sometime in the next couple of weeks, leaving only Terrell Owens and Jerry Rice between Fitz and the all-time record. Considering he signed a one-year extension to play for the Cardinals again in 2018, we can pretty safely assume that Fitzgerald will finish his career second on this list.
Even taking into account how high expectations were when the Cardinals selected him at No. 3 overall out of Pittsburgh back in 2004, it's hard not to say that he's been even better than expected. He's an all-time great that will walk right into Canton five years after he retires.
