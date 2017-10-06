WATCH: Colts' Andrew Luck is so nice he congratulates opponents when they hit him

"Borderline creepy."

That's how Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin described Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, a college teammate at Stanford. Baldwin was referring to Luck's personality -- specifically, how nice he is. And Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman -- another former Cardinal -- agrees, saying Luck is the "nicest guy you'd ever meet in your life."

On Friday, NFL Films released a video on proper football etiquette in the NFL. In that video, there's a segment on Luck and how nice he is on the field. Just how nice is Luck? He actually congratulates opposing players when they sack and hit him.

"Oh, nice hit man!" That's what Luck actually said immediately after a Browns defensive lineman nearly sacked him. His reaction was either genuine -- he legitimately sounded excited about the hit -- or Luck is on his way to becoming the next great actor.

That wasn't the only example. Another one involved Luck saying the words, "AHHHHHHH! Big, strong man. Nice."

Luck's portion of the video begins at roughly the 1:40 mark.

As expected, not everyone is convinced of Luck's niceness. Could it be a reverse psychology tactic so defenders are less inclined to destroy Luck when they get the chance? Maybe.

"It goes a long way," Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt said.

Or is Luck just strange?

"I think he's weird," Raiders center Rodney Hudson said.

Hopefully, we get to see Luck's niceness/weirdness on display soon. Due to a shoulder injury, Luck has yet to play this season. He did, however, begin practicing this week, which bodes well for his future.

Take it from not-Luck, himself: