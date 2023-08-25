If Colts fans had any doubts about the confidence of rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, they can put them to rest. Starting in Philadelphia on Thursday for the team's preseason finale against the Eagles, the first-rounder delivered a very specific celebration after guiding a first-quarter touchdown drive, flapping his wings to the chagrin of the home crowd.

The Eagles struck first in the exhibition, with backup running back Trey Sermon scoring to give Philly a 7-0 lead. But Richardson stole the show shortly after, leading a six-play, 52-yard drive capped by a Deon Jackson TD, then looking to the Lincoln Financial Field faithful as he showcased the "Fly, Eagles, Fly."

The 21-year-old Florida product has benefited from some Eagles connections during his transition to the NFL, with head coach Shane Steichen notably serving as Philly's offensive coordinator the previous two seasons. Current Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, meanwhile, was previously the Colts OC and employs several other former Indy staffers.

Richardson's playful celebration isn't the first time the two sides have jabbed each other this summer. Eagles center Jason Kelce scuffled with Colts linebacker and Philly native Zaire Franklin during the teams' lone joint practice before Thursday's game, with Franklin teasing that he'd get a chance to "look [the Eagles] in the eye" during the preseason matchup.