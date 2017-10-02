WATCH: Colts safety outfights Jimmy Graham for tipped interception

For most of the first half of Sunday's night game, Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham has been invisible, getting ignored on nearly every passing play -- something many Fantasy Footballers know way too much about. Finally, with under four minutes remaining in the second quarter, Graham was finally targeted by Russell Wilson.

But Graham, despite being a former basketball player (in case you didn't already know that), had his pass stolen away from him. Colts safety Matthias Farley outfought Graham to snag an awesome tipped interception:

Obviously, that's a not great pass from Wilson, who failed to put enough air into the pass, but Graham also deserves from blame for not playing good enough defense to prevent the turnover. It ended up being a costly play, as the Colts cashed in with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett to Donte Moncrief.

And suddenly, after a missed Seahawks field goal, it's Indianapolis that holds a five-point halftime lead.