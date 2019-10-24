Watch Colts vs. Broncos: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Indianapolis (home) vs. Denver (away)

Current Records: Indianapolis 4-2-0; Denver 2-5-0

What to Know

Indianapolis lost both of their matches to Denver last season, on scores of 34-20 and 25-13, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Indianapolis has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Denver at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Colts have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Last week, Indianapolis had a touchdown and change to spare in a 30-23 win over Houston. Indianapolis' success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Jacoby Brissett, who passed for 326 yards and four TDs on 39 attempts, and WR Zach Pascal, who caught six passes for 106 yards and two TDs. Brissett ended up with a passer rating of 126.70. Not surprisingly, Brissett's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

Denver was out to avenge their 30-23 defeat to Kansas City from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Denver found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 30-6 punch to the gut against Kansas City. The Broncos were down by 27-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Indianapolis' victory lifted them to 4-2 while Denver's loss dropped them down to 2-5. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Colts rank fourth in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 14 on the season. But the Broncos enter the matchup with only six passing touchdowns allowed per game, good for fourth best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colts are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Broncos.

Over/Under: 43

Series History

Denver have won two out of their last three games against Indianapolis.