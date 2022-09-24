Who's Playing

Kansas City @ Indianapolis

Current Records: Kansas City 2-0; Indianapolis 0-1-1

What to Know

The Indianapolis Colts will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kansas City will be strutting in after a win while the Colts will be stumbling in from a defeat.

A victory for Indianapolis just wasn't in the stars this past Sunday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 24 to nothing defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The last quarter was a mere formality since it was already 24 to nothing by the third quarter. QB Matt Ryan had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw three interceptions with only 195 yards passing.

Meanwhile, Kansas City narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24. No one had a standout game offensively for Kansas City, but they got scores from RB Jerick McKinnon, WR Justin Watson, and CB Jaylen Watson. QB Patrick Mahomes ended up with a passer rating of 143.80.

Indianapolis is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past two games, so buyers beware.

The Colts didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Chiefs when the teams previously met three seasons ago, but they still walked away with a 19-13 victory. Will Indianapolis repeat their success, or does Kansas City have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: Paramount+ (one month free trial)

Paramount+ (one month free trial) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chiefs are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Colts, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kansas City have won two out of their last three games against Indianapolis.