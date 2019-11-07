Watch Colts vs. Dolphins: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Indianapolis (home) vs. Miami (away)

Current Records: Indianapolis 5-3; Miami 1-7

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 32 points per game. They will square off against the Indianapolis Colts at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Miami will be strutting in after a win while Indianapolis will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Dolphins were able to grind out a solid victory over the New York Jets last week, winning 26-18. Miami QB Ryan Fitzpatrick was slinging it as he passed for 288 yards and three TDs on 36 attempts. Fitzpatrick ended up with a passer rating of 118.80. Fitzpatrick's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Indianapolis as they fell 26-24 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. No one had a big game offensively for Indianapolis, but they got scores from WR Zach Pascal, WR Chester Rogers, and TE Jack Doyle.

Miami is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently four for four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Dolphins were close but no cigar when the two teams last met in November of last year as they fell 27-24 to the Colts. Can the Dolphins avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colts are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Dolphins.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Indianapolis have won both of the games they've played against Miami in the last five years.