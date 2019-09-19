Watch Colts vs. Falcons: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Indianapolis (home) vs. Atlanta (away)

Current Records: Indianapolis 1-1-0; Atlanta 1-1-0

What to Know

Atlanta will head out on the road to face off against Indianapolis at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

After losing to Philadelphia the last time they met, Atlanta decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. The Falcons managed a 24-20 victory over Philadelphia. No one put up better numbers for Atlanta than WR Julio Jones, who really brought his A game. He caught 5 passes for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis won the last time they faced Tennessee, and things went their way last week, too. Indianapolis narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Tennessee 19-17.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-1. The Falcons come into the game boasting the fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 176.50. As for the Colts, they enter the matchup with 8 sacks, good for second best in the NFL. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colts are a slight 2 point favorite against the Falcons.

Over/Under: 47

Series History

Indianapolis won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.