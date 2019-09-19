Watch Colts vs. Falcons: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Colts vs. Falcons football game
Who's Playing
Indianapolis (home) vs. Atlanta (away)
Current Records: Indianapolis 1-1-0; Atlanta 1-1-0
What to Know
Atlanta will head out on the road to face off against Indianapolis at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.
After losing to Philadelphia the last time they met, Atlanta decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. The Falcons managed a 24-20 victory over Philadelphia. No one put up better numbers for Atlanta than WR Julio Jones, who really brought his A game. He caught 5 passes for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Indianapolis won the last time they faced Tennessee, and things went their way last week, too. Indianapolis narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Tennessee 19-17.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-1. The Falcons come into the game boasting the fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 176.50. As for the Colts, they enter the matchup with 8 sacks, good for second best in the NFL. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Colts are a slight 2 point favorite against the Falcons.
Over/Under: 47
Series History
Indianapolis won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 22, 2015 - Atlanta 21 vs. Indianapolis 24
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Sean Payton refuses to name starting QB
No one seems to know who the Saints starting quarterback will be this week
-
Josh Jacobs loses 10 lbs due to illness
Josh Jacobs dealing with an illness, lost 10 pounds
-
Jaguars vs. Titans odds, top TNF picks
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of the Titans and Jaguars.
-
Top Picks: Titans-Jaguars on TNF
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Fitzpatrick sparks in first practice
Fitzpatrick's arrival has given the Steelers a much-needed spark
-
Dolphins LB told to 'stay off' Tom Brady
Are NFL officials trying to protect Tom Brady?