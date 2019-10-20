Watch Colts vs. Texans: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Colts vs. Texans football game
Who's Playing
Indianapolis (home) vs. Houston (away)
Current Records: Indianapolis 3-2-0; Houston 4-2-0
What to Know
Indianapolis won both of their matches against Houston last season (24-21 and 21-7) and is aiming for the same result on Sunday. Indianapolis will take on Houston at 1 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium after a week off. The Colts are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.
Indianapolis didn't have too much breathing room in their game with Kansas City two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 19-13 victory. RB Marlon Mack was the offensive standout of the matchup for Indianapolis, as he picked up 132 yards on the ground on 29 carries. Mack's performance made up for a slower contest against Oakland three weeks ago.
Meanwhile, Houston lost to Kansas City when the teams last met two seasons ago, but they didn't allow Kansas City the same satisfaction this time around. Houston walked away with a 31-24 win. The squad ran away with 23 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win.
Their wins bumped Indianapolis to 3-2 and Houston to 4-2. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Colts rank fourth in the league when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 142 on average. The Texans have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the fourth most overall touchdowns in the league at 20. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $40.60
Odds
The Colts are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Texans.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Indianapolis have won five out of their last nine games against Houston.
- Jan 05, 2019 - Indianapolis 21 vs. Houston 7
- Dec 09, 2018 - Indianapolis 24 vs. Houston 21
- Sep 30, 2018 - Houston 37 vs. Indianapolis 34
- Dec 31, 2017 - Indianapolis 22 vs. Houston 13
- Nov 05, 2017 - Indianapolis 20 vs. Houston 14
- Dec 11, 2016 - Houston 22 vs. Indianapolis 17
- Oct 16, 2016 - Houston 26 vs. Indianapolis 23
- Dec 20, 2015 - Houston 16 vs. Indianapolis 10
- Oct 08, 2015 - Indianapolis 27 vs. Houston 20
