Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Indianapolis

Current Records: Tennessee 7-3; Indianapolis 7-3

What to Know

The Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans are set to square off in an AFC South matchup at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 29 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Indianapolis ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 34-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 28-14 deficit. Indianapolis QB Philip Rivers was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 288 yards on 36 attempts. Rivers ended up with a passer rating of 155.80.

The Colts' defense was a presence as well, as it collected one interception and three fumbles. CB Rock Ya-Sin picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Tennessee also got the better of their opponent in overtime last week. They won 30-24 over the Baltimore Ravens. It was another big night for the Titans' RB Derrick Henry, who rushed for one TD and 133 yards on 28 carries.

Special teams collected ten points for Tennessee. K Stephen Gostkowski delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Indianapolis going off at just a 3-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought Indianapolis up to 7-3 and the Titans to 7-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Colts enter the game having picked the ball off 12 times, good for third in the NFL. But Tennessee comes into the contest boasting the fourth fewest thrown interceptions in the league at four. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.99

Odds

The Colts are a 3-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colts as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indianapolis have won eight out of their last 11 games against Tennessee.