Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn displayed some toughness during his team's game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, as he was bloodied after taking a hard hit from his own quarterback in Marcus Mariota. The collision occurred as Mariota was running out of bounds when he was pushed into the Commanders' sideline by Raiders safety Tristin McCollum.

Mariota was unable to stop himself before hitting Quinn, which led to Quinn falling to the ground and landing hard on his head. Quinn was able to get up but suffered a gash on his nose that he was seen bleeding from.

True to his pedigree as one of the NFL's best defensive coaches of the past 15 years, Quinn brings prerequisite toughness to his position. Before beginning his coaching career, Quinn played linebacker and defensive line at Salisbury University, where he is a member of the school's athletic Hall of Fame.

Despite the absence of star quarterback Jayden Daniels (knee) forcing Mariota to make his first NFL start since 2022, the Commanders showed good bounceback in the first half from a Week 2 drumming by the Green Bay Packers. The Commanders were up 20-10 over the Raiders by the end of the first half.