Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Washington

Current Records: Atlanta 5-6; Washington 6-5

What to Know

The Atlanta Falcons will face off against the Washington Commanders on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedEx Field. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

It was all tied up 17-17 at the half for the Falcons and the Chicago Bears last week, but Atlanta stepped up in the second half for a 27-24 victory. No one had a standout game offensively for Atlanta, but they got two touchdowns from QB Marcus Mariota. Mariota ended up with a passer rating of 136.50.

Meanwhile, Washington had a touchdown and change to spare in a 23-10 win over the Houston Texans last week. The team accrued 20 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Nobody on Washington really separated themselves from the pack offensively, but they got scores from CB Kendall Fuller and WR Curtis Samuel.

Special teams collected 11 points for Washington. K Joey Slye delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The Falcons are expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Atlanta won their first match against the Commanders 38-14 last season, but Washington managed a nothing to nothing tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Commanders are a 4-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Atlanta won two games and tied one game in their last three contests with Washington.