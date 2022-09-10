Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Washington

Last Season Records: Washington 7-10; Jacksonville 3-14

What to Know

The Washington Commanders and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 11 at FedEx Field to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Washington (7-10), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Likewise, returning after a rocky 3-14 year, Jacksonville is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Commanders were worst when it came to passing touchdowns allowed last season, with the squad giving up 34 overall. The Jaguars experienced some struggles of their own as they ranked worst with respect to passing touchdowns last year, where the team accrued only 12. So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.

The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Commanders are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Washington won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.