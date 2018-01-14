WATCH: Corey Davis' one-handed TD grab gives Titans the early lead over Patriots

Corey Davis picked a hell of a time to get his first touchdown of the year. The fifth-overall pick in the 2017 draft had an up-and-down regular season but none of that matters now.

The one-handed touchdown grab came on the Titans' second drive of their divisional matchup against the Patriots, a game in which Tennessee was a 13.5-point underdog.

The score was the cherry on top of an 11-play, 95-yard drive. Fun fact: The Patriots had not allowed an offensive touchdown the last nine quarters. That streak is over.

