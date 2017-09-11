WATCH: Cowboys' Beasley goes behind back for early Catch of the Year nominee

Beasley pinned the ball to the back of his jersey with one hand and tiptoed along the sideline

The 2016 Dallas Cowboys were powered to a 13-3 record by their dominant offensive line and their dominant rookie duo of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. You know this. I know this. The Cowboys themselves know this. 

What you may not know is that the Cowboys' leading receiver during that brilliant season was not Dez Bryant; it was not Jason Witten; it was not Terrance Williams and it was not Ezekiel Elliott. No, it was diminutive slot man Cole Beasley. Beasley ended 2016 with a career-high 75 catches for 833 yards, as well as a career-high tying five touchdowns. 

He's right back at it in 2017 against the Giants in Week 1, and a fourth-quarter catch might have made you scream at your TV if you saw it live. Check out the replay:

And the crazy GIF: 

And the reaction from the football corner of Twitter.com: 

I mean, that was just ridiculous. We might not see a better catch all season. 

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
All Access