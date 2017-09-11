WATCH: Cowboys' Beasley goes behind back for early Catch of the Year nominee

The 2016 Dallas Cowboys were powered to a 13-3 record by their dominant offensive line and their dominant rookie duo of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. You know this. I know this. The Cowboys themselves know this.

What you may not know is that the Cowboys' leading receiver during that brilliant season was not Dez Bryant; it was not Jason Witten; it was not Terrance Williams and it was not Ezekiel Elliott. No, it was diminutive slot man Cole Beasley. Beasley ended 2016 with a career-high 75 catches for 833 yards, as well as a career-high tying five touchdowns.

He's right back at it in 2017 against the Giants in Week 1, and a fourth-quarter catch might have made you scream at your TV if you saw it live. Check out the replay:

And the crazy GIF:

And the reaction from the football corner of Twitter.com:

How the hell did Cole Beasley do that? — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 11, 2017

Cole Beasley.



Catch of the Day — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) September 11, 2017

That Beasley catch was worth the rest of this trash game — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) September 11, 2017

Catch behind his head? Sure, Cole Beasley. There's always something you've never seen before. — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@FO_ASchatz) September 11, 2017

Beasley makes Brady's mouth water. — Scott Kacsmar (@FO_ScottKacsmar) September 11, 2017

Odell Beasley Jr pic.twitter.com/SJhDqHFfw6 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 11, 2017

That Beasley catch??? Like whoa! pic.twitter.com/S0VLzZJRXh — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 11, 2017

Ridiculous catch by Cole Beasley. Unreal. 🔥 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 11, 2017

I mean, that was just ridiculous. We might not see a better catch all season.