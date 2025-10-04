The New York Jets (0-4) host the Dallas Cowboys (1-2-1) in a cross-conference battle in Week 5. The Jets are one of three winless teams in the NFL. In Week 4, the Miami Dolphins beat the Jets 27-21 on Monday Night Football. Meanwhile, the Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers tied 40-40 last week. In the previous matchup between these teams, Dallas beat New York 30-10.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Dallas is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Jets odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. The Cowboys are -143 money line favorites (risk $143 to win $100), while the Jets are +119 underdogs. Before making any Cowboys vs. Jets picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

When: Sunday, Oct. 5

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Odds: Cowboys -1.5, over/under 47.5

Dallas' offense is first in the NFL in total offense (404.3) and passing offense (281.3). They are also fifth in the league in scoring offense (28.5). Dak Prescott is leading the NFL in passing yards (1,119) along with six passing touchdowns. George Pickens has 21 catches for 300 yards and six touchdowns. They should have success against the Jets, who are allowing 30 points per game.

The Jets are currently third in the NFL in rushing offense (144.5) with 5.2 yards per rush. Breece Hall has 238 rushing yards, with Justin Fields compiling 178 rushing yards and three scores. In addition, Garrett Wilson is sixth in the NFL in receiving yards (311) and tied for eighth in receiving touchdowns (3). They are up against a Cowboys defense that is 32nd in yards allowed (420.5).

Model's Cowboys vs. Jets score prediction, picks

The Jets are 2-0 ATS in non-division games this season and 1-1 ATS as the home team. As for the Cowboys, they are 0-2 ATS as the favorite in 2025. Both teams should be able to move the ball, but the Cowboys have the talent to pull away. SportsLine model projects that Dallas will cover the spread in 54% of simulations. Cowboys vs. Jets score prediction: Cowboys 28, Jets 25

You've seen the model's best bets for Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 5 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.