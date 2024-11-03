Mike McCarthy has apparently reached his breaking point. The Dallas Cowboys' head coach slammed his tablet in anger during the first half of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

It's been a tough start for McCarthy's Cowboys, who entered Sunday's game with a disappointing 3-4 record. Adding to the Cowboys' current misery was running back Ezekiel Elliott being a healthy scratch for Sunday's game as part of a reported disciplinary action.

There's always pressure to win in Dallas, based on their status as "America's Team" along with the fact that team owner Jerry Jones desperately wants to end the franchise's 29-year title drought. There's even more pressure for McCarthy, though, as the former Super Bowl-winning coach is entering the final year of his current contract.