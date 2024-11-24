The Washington Commanders came close to pulling off one of the wildest comebacks in NFL history on Sunday, but their bid came just short after Austin Seibert melted down on an extra point.

With 40 seconds left to play, the Commanders were trailing 27-20 and they were sitting at their own 14-yard line with no timeouts. The only way they were going to be able to win was if they came up with a miracle play, and that's exactly what happened.

On first down, Jayden Daniels nailed Terry McLaurin for an 86-yard touchdown that had everyone in the stadium going nuts.

After McLaurin's score, the Commanders needed the extra point to tie the game, and that's when disaster struck. On the extra point, Tyler Ott sent a low snap back to holder Tress Way, who had trouble getting the ball down, which caused Seibert to miss the kick.

Going into Week 12, Seibert had hit 48 straight extra points dating back to 2020, but he ended up missing two against the Cowboys. He also missed one in the third quarter after Washington scored a touchdown that gave the Commanders a 9-3 lead.

The missed extra point capped one of the craziest finishes in NFL history. After the kick, the Commanders tried an onside kick that Dallas returned for a touchdown, which happened to be the Cowboys' second kickoff return touchdown in the game.

The Commanders were trailing 20-9 with four minutes left to play in the fourth quarter before almost tying it, but then ended up losing 34-26 after Juanyeh Thomas' return TD on the onside kick.