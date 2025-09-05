It didn't take long for Javonte Williams to make an impact for the Cowboys. The former Broncos running back scored the opening touchdown of the 2025 NFL season, powering in from 1 yard away on Dallas' first drive against the Eagles on Thursday night.

Dallas had little problem going right down the field moments after Jalen Carter was stunningly ejected for spitting on Dak Prescott before the first play from scrimmage. With Carter, the second-team All-Pro defensive tackle, out of the game, Dallas ran right at the center of the Philadelphia defense, racking up 15 rushing yards on the drive. The big play, however, was a 32-yard connection from Prescott to CeeDee Lamb.

After Lamb drew a pass interference on the next play, Williams found the end zone to give the Cowboys a 7-0 lead. Williams had +1100 odds to be the first touchdown scorer at FanDuel, second-shortest among Cowboys behind Lamb.

Here's a look at some of the most recent players to score the first touchdown of the season:

Dallas' lead wouldn't last long, however. The Eagles responded on the ensuing drive and tied the score at 7-7 on a third-and-goal touchdown run from Jalen Hurts.