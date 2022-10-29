Who's Playing

Chicago @ Dallas

Current Records: Chicago 3-4; Dallas 5-2

What to Know

The Chicago Bears are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the Dallas Cowboys at 1 p.m. ET Oct. 30 at AT&T Stadium. These two teams have allowed few points on average (Chicago 18.86, Dallas 14.86), so any points scored will be well earned.

After constant struggles on the road, the Bears have finally found some success away from home. They captured a comfortable 33-14 win over the New England Patriots this past Monday. Chicago QB Justin Fields was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 179 yards on 21 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 82 yards. Fields ended up with a passer rating of 139.70.

Special teams collected 15 points for Chicago. K Cairo Santos delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, Dallas strolled past the Detroit Lions with points to spare this past Sunday, taking the matchup 24-6. Dallas' RB Ezekiel Elliott filled up the stat sheet, punching in two rushing touchdowns.

The Cowboys' defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected two interceptions and three fumbles. The picks came courtesy of CB Trevon Diggs and CB Jourdan Lewis.

The Bears are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Monday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought Chicago up to 3-4 and Dallas to 5-2. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Chicago ranks second in the NFL when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only five on the season. As for Dallas, they enter the game with only eight touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Dallas and Chicago both have one win in their last two games.