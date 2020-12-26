Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Dallas

Current Records: Philadelphia 4-9-1; Dallas 5-9

What to Know

The Dallas Cowboys need to shore up a defense that is allowing 30.93 points per game before their contest on Sunday. Dallas and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off in an NFC East battle at 4:25 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The Cowboys were expected to lose against the San Francisco 49ers last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Dallas beat San Francisco 41-33. RB Tony Pollard was the offensive standout of the matchup for Dallas, punching in two rushing touchdowns.

Dallas' defense was a presence as well, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. DB Donovan Wilson picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Philadelphia came within a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals last week, but they wound up with a 33-26 loss. Despite the defeat, the Eagles got a solid performance out of QB Jalen Hurts, who passed for three TDs and 338 yards on 44 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 63 yards. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Hurts this season.

Dallas' win lifted them to 5-9 while Philadelphia's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 4-9-1. One last thing to keep an eye on: the Cowboys gashed the right side of the field in their last contest, rushing toward the right sideline for 53 yards on 7.57 yards per rush. That's bad news for Philadelphia, who had a hard time containing the rush on the right side of the field against Arizona.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Eagles are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Dallas have won six out of their last 11 games against Philadelphia.