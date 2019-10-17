Watch Cowboys vs. Eagles: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Cowboys vs. Eagles football game
Who's Playing
Dallas (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)
Current Records: Dallas 3-3-0; Philadelphia 3-3-0
What to Know
Philadelphia lost both of their matches to Dallas last season, on scores of 27-20 and 29-23, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Philadelphia and Dallas will face off in an NFC East battle at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The defensive coordinators surely put in extra hours ahead of this game since these teams' offenses combined for 820 yards last week.
The contest between the Eagles and Minnesota last week was not a total blowout, but with the Eagles falling 38-20, it was darn close. QB Carson Wentz put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for 306 yards and two TDs on 40 attempts. Wentz's longest connection was to RB Miles Sanders for 45 yards in the third quarter. Sanders scored a touchdown as well, which was his first of the season.
Meanwhile, Dallas' rough patch got a bit rougher after their third loss in a row. It was a hard-fought matchup, but they had to settle for a 24-22 defeat against the Jets. Dallas didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Philadelphia rank fourth in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 12 on the season. Dallas has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the second most yards per game in the league at 443.8. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cowboys are a 3-point favorite against the Eagles.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Dallas have won five out of their last eight games against Philadelphia.
- Dec 09, 2018 - Dallas 29 vs. Philadelphia 23
- Nov 11, 2018 - Dallas 27 vs. Philadelphia 20
- Dec 31, 2017 - Dallas 6 vs. Philadelphia 0
- Nov 19, 2017 - Philadelphia 37 vs. Dallas 9
- Jan 01, 2017 - Philadelphia 27 vs. Dallas 13
- Oct 30, 2016 - Dallas 29 vs. Philadelphia 23
- Nov 08, 2015 - Philadelphia 33 vs. Dallas 27
- Sep 20, 2015 - Dallas 20 vs. Philadelphia 10
