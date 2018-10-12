Watch Dallas vs. Jacksonville: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Dallas Cowboys (home) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (away)

Current records: Dallas 2-3; Jacksonville 3-2

What to Know

Dallas will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Jacksonville at 4:25 p.m. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

Dallas fought the good fight in their overtime game last Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of Houston by a score of 19-16. Dallas got a solid performance out of Dak Prescott, who accumulated 208 passing yards and picked up 34 yards on the ground; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. Prescott has been a consistent playmaker for Dallas as this was the 4th good game in a row from him.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville ended up a good deal behind Kansas City when they played, losing 30-14.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday at 4:25 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium, Texas

AT&T Stadium, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Jaguars are a solid 3 point favorite against the Cowboys.

This season, Dallas is 2-2-1 against the spread. As for Jacksonville, they are 3-2-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.