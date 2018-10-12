Watch Dallas vs. Jacksonville: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

How to watch Cowboys vs. Jaguars football game

Who's Playing

Dallas Cowboys (home) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (away)

Current records: Dallas 2-3; Jacksonville 3-2

What to Know

Dallas will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Jacksonville at 4:25 p.m. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

Dallas fought the good fight in their overtime game last Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of Houston by a score of 19-16. Dallas got a solid performance out of Dak Prescott, who accumulated 208 passing yards and picked up 34 yards on the ground; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. Prescott has been a consistent playmaker for Dallas as this was the 4th good game in a row from him.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville ended up a good deal behind Kansas City when they played, losing 30-14.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
  • Where: AT&T Stadium, Texas
  • TV: CBS
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Jaguars are a solid 3 point favorite against the Cowboys.

This season, Dallas is 2-2-1 against the spread. As for Jacksonville, they are 3-2-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.

