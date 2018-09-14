Watch Dallas vs. N.Y. Giants: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Cowboys vs. Giants football game
Who's Playing
Dallas Cowboys (home) vs. New York Giants (away)
Last season records: Dallas 9-7; N.Y. Giants 3-13
What to Know
On Sunday Dallas takes on the Giants at 8:20 p.m. Dallas are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the matchup prepared for a fight.
Dallas had to hit the road for their first game, and unfortunately the road hit them back. They fell to Carolina 16-8. Dallas's defeat came about despite a quality game from Ezekiel Elliott, who rushed for 69 yards and 1 touchdown.
Last week, the Giants couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 20-15 to Jacksonville.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium, Texas
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Cowboys are a solid 3 point favorite against the Giants.
Last season, Dallas was 8-7-1 against the spread. As for N.Y. Giants, they were 7-9-0 against the spread
Series History
Dallas and N.Y. Giants both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.
- 2017 - New York Giants 10 vs. Dallas Cowboys 30
- 2017 - Dallas Cowboys 19 vs. New York Giants 3
- 2016 - New York Giants 10 vs. Dallas Cowboys 7
- 2016 - Dallas Cowboys 19 vs. New York Giants 20
- 2015 - New York Giants 27 vs. Dallas Cowboys 20
- 2015 - Dallas Cowboys 27 vs. New York Giants 26
