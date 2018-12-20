Watch Dallas vs. Tampa Bay: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Cowboys vs. Buccaneers football game
Who's Playing
Dallas Cowboys (home) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (away)
Current records: Dallas 8-6; Tampa Bay 5-9
What to Know
Tampa Bay will challenge Dallas on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Each week has meant fewer and fewer points for Tampa Bay in their past four games, so Dallas might be catching them at a good time.
Tampa Bay came up short against Baltimore last Sunday, falling 12-20. Tampa Bay's loss came about despite a quality game from Peyton Barber, who rushed for 85 yards and 1 touchdown on 19 carries.
After a string of five wins, Dallas's good fortune finally ran out. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 0-23 walloping at Indianapolis's hands. Dallas were down by 0-20 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Tampa Bay are expected to lose by 7. Those playing the odds have a toss-up with them, who are 6-7-1 against the spread.
The two teams will surely be scrapping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Cowboys are a big 7 point favorite against the Buccaneers.
This season, Dallas are 8-5-1 against the spread. As for Tampa Bay, they are 5-7-2 against the spread
Over/Under: 47.5
Series History
Dallas and Tampa Bay both have 1 wins in their last 2 games.
- 2016 - Dallas Cowboys 26 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20
- 2015 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10 vs. Dallas Cowboys 6
