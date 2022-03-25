Davante Adams and Derek Carr have dreamt about playing together since their days at Fresno State. Now that this is a reality with the Las Vegas Raiders, Adams doesn't want Carr to forget about one very important promise he made last year.

"I need everybody to make sure they keep bringing it up... He said, 'I will buy him a car if he comes and plays with me. Whatever I gotta do,' " Adams recounted in an Upon Further Review interview. "I've been feeling like, really Ferrarish lately."

Adams said Carr first made the comment at the 2021 Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf tournament. This is something the Raiders quarterback has said publicly multiple times, so he is hoping people hold Carr accountable and remind him.

One of the newest Superfast models, the 2022 Ferrari 812, is priced at $601,570. However, Adams said he might consider going for something more "modest" like the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which starts at $336,000.

"If gas is going to be this expensive right now, I gotta at least be rolling around clean," Adams said in the interview.

When Adams got traded to the Raiders, became the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL with an average salary of $28.25 million per year. He could certainly buy his own car, but a promise is a promise, especially from an old college buddy.

In perspective, Carr got off easy. When running back Kenyan Drake asked Adams about what it would take for him to give up the #17 jersey, Adams laughed and said it would take a jet.