Who's Playing

Green Bay Packers @ Denver Broncos

Current Records: Green Bay 2-3, Denver 1-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:25 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Broncos will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Green Bay Packers at 8:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Denver traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They fell 19-8 to the Chiefs on Friday. Denver has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Broncos had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 197 total yards. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as the Chiefs gained 389.

Meanwhile, Green Bay scored first but ultimately less than Las Vegas in their matchup two weeks ago. They fell to the Raiders 17-13.

Denver has not been sharp this season, as they've lost five of their first six games, which leaves them at a 1-5 record this season. As for Green Bay, they now have a losing record at 2-3.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the match is expected to be close, with the Packers going off as just a 1-point favorite. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Green Bay is a slight 1-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 45 points.

Series History

Denver and Green Bay both have 1 win in their last 2 games.