Watch Denver vs. Cleveland: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NFL game
How to watch Broncos vs. Browns football game
Who's Playing
Denver Broncos (home) vs. Cleveland Browns (away)
Current records: Denver 6-7; Cleveland 5-7-1
What to Know
After two games on the road, Denver is heading back home. On Saturday they will take on Cleveland at 8:20 p.m. ET. Denver will be hoping to build upon the 26-23 win they picked up against Cleveland the last time they played.
The match is expected to be a close one, with Denver going off at just a 3-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but betters beware: they are only 2-4-1 against the spread when favored.
It was a good run, but Denver finally witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak. Last Sunday, they were within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against San Francisco 14-20.
As for Cleveland, they stumbled on the road two weeks ago against Houston, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. A win is a win is a win, as they say, even a pretty close 26-20 win over Carolina. The score was all tied up at the break, but Cleveland were the better team in the second half.
Cleveland's win lifted them to 5-7-1 while Denver's loss dropped them down to 6-7. Last Sunday Cleveland relied heavily on Jarvis Landry, who rushed for 54 yards and 1 touchdown on 2 carries. It will be up to Denver's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Colorado
- TV: NFL Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Broncos are a solid 3 point favorite against the Browns.
This season, Denver are 6-6-1 against the spread. As for Cleveland, they are 7-5-1 against the spread
Over/Under: 45.5
Series History
Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Cleveland Browns 23 vs. Denver Broncos 26
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Mason Foster rips Redskins in DM to fan
The Redskins once-promising season is taking a full-blown nightmarish turn
-
Drake trying to get miracle ball back
The Dolphins running back might have to pay a small fortune to get the miracle football ba...
-
Pick Six: Possible coaching changes
Jason La Canfora joins Will Brinson to break down the Steelers' issues, plus head coaches on...
-
Dissecting Saints' offensive struggles
It all starts with missing an All-Pro left tackle and losing matchups
-
Raiders one of NFL International hosts
The Raiders, Chargers, Rams, Buccaneers and Jaguars will be part of the NFL's International...
-
Week 15 NFL odds, top picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 15 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...