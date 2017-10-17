WATCH: Derrick Henry jailbreaks long TD late, crushes gamblers and Fantasy owners

The Titans and the Colts played a Monday night game that was largely boring and yet somehow pretty good. It featured Marcus Mariota making one great throw down the field and the Colts being a frisky road underdog who kept the game close until late. Indy, as somewhere between a 6.5- and 7.5-point underdog, tied up the game at 22 all with 7:38 remaining on a long Adam Vinatieri field goal.

And then late-game NFL (dark?) magic happened for the second time in three weeks.

Week 5 featured a Redskins-Chiefs game where, with the Redskins easily covering late in the game, a bunch of laterals led to Justin Houston snagging the ball and strolling into the end zone for a backbreaking Kansas City cover and a heart-wrenching ending for fantasy owners all over the world.

Football summoned the dark arts again on Monday night, perhaps in an even more painful way. This time around, the Titans got the ball up seven points, with the Colts having burned one timeout. Tennessee ran the ball on first down for two yards from Derrick Henry.

Indy let the clock run to the two-minute warning.

Henry ran the ball again, this time for eight yards on second down, picking up a first down and effectively securing the game.

Indy used its second timeout.

Henry ran the ball again, this time for one yard.

Indy used its third timeout.

Henry ran the ball for four yards.

The Titans used their first timeout? Taylor Lewan lost his shoe, so Tennessee had to stop the clock. It was weird. And on the very next play, Henry broke outside and ripped down the sideline, before realizing he was about to be headed out of bounds, so he cut back inside and was off to the races -- and 72 yards later, the Titans are up 14.

This was a ... significant play to some people out there.

Tough beat for those Colts +7.5 folks. — Frank Schwab (@YahooSchwab) October 17, 2017

OMG. Colts backers across board -- +7, +7.5, +8 -- have to be sick there. @Covers — Patrick Everson (@Covers_Vegas) October 17, 2017

Colts were up to +7.5, covered for 59 minutes, and then Derrick Henry got loose for a 72-yard TD. Ouch. Gamblers yelling for him to go down — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) October 17, 2017

When you have Colts +7.5 pic.twitter.com/mkBV8oPOcw — Zach Heller (@zachheller3) October 17, 2017

If you have the Colts +7.5, I truly have no words for you. I got nothing. I'm sorry. — TheRealMrACL (@TheRealMrACL) October 17, 2017

But for every loser there is a winner. And there were plenty of people who won their fantasy leagues as a result of Henry's long run (I had one that was already sealed but I was worried Henry might lose yards; I'll take the points).

Annnnnd that just won me my fantasy game. Wooooo — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) October 17, 2017

Derrick Henry 72 yarder sinks my undefeated season. Pack it in with my .1 point loss from last year in the worst fantasy beats of all time. pic.twitter.com/VgVKt9h7ky — Justin Birnbaum (@Birny53) October 17, 2017

so. yeah. I was up 92-90 in my fantasy on my way to my third straight win....



and then Derrick Henry breaks one



I hate fantasy — Tony Jones (@Tjonessltrib) October 17, 2017

Derrick Henry just won me fantasy football this week and i only got .72 pts from my qb. #winning — Jen Babish (@JBabsSportsChic) October 17, 2017

I was losing by 12 points in fantasy then Derrick Henry decides to take a 72-yarder to the house in the last minute and get me a dub — Trajan Pripps (@TPripps) October 17, 2017

S/o to Derrick Henry for making me win in Fantasy this week — Clout papi (@allenjohnson345) October 17, 2017

Derrick Henry with the clutch run to give me another W in fantasy — Mr. Rager (@_BoomKing_15) October 17, 2017

There's a sneaky little aspect to this game that wasn't present when the Redskins and Chiefs played -- Ryan Succop, the Titans kicker, got one more extra point attempt because there was still time left on the clock. He broke some hearts too.

Fantasy football frustration: Derrick Henry scoring a last-second TD allowing Succop that extra pt. I lost...by that single. extra. point. pic.twitter.com/nIFxatQl4o — Ryan Kang (@rkangphoto) October 17, 2017

When Henry decides he doesn’t want to get tackled and succop kicks the XP for your first fantasy win @Gods_Vp @JoePo_ @JudgeOfLs pic.twitter.com/ahTUeRr8mT — Nicholas Stigliano (@nickystigs) October 17, 2017

Charge your phone, Nicholas.

There are some people who are freaking out about the idea that Henry stepped out of bounds. Do not believe them.

via NFL Game Pass

If you were hoping Henry wouldn't break one or if you were hoping the Colts would hold on, it was a brutal beat but it was legitimate.