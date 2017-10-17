WATCH: Derrick Henry jailbreaks long TD late, crushes gamblers and Fantasy owners
The former Heisman Trophy winner closes out the Colts -- and spoils the night for gamblers
The Titans and the Colts played a Monday night game that was largely boring and yet somehow pretty good. It featured Marcus Mariota making one great throw down the field and the Colts being a frisky road underdog who kept the game close until late. Indy, as somewhere between a 6.5- and 7.5-point underdog, tied up the game at 22 all with 7:38 remaining on a long Adam Vinatieri field goal.
And then late-game NFL (dark?) magic happened for the second time in three weeks.
Week 5 featured a Redskins-Chiefs game where, with the Redskins easily covering late in the game, a bunch of laterals led to Justin Houston snagging the ball and strolling into the end zone for a backbreaking Kansas City cover and a heart-wrenching ending for fantasy owners all over the world.
Football summoned the dark arts again on Monday night, perhaps in an even more painful way. This time around, the Titans got the ball up seven points, with the Colts having burned one timeout. Tennessee ran the ball on first down for two yards from Derrick Henry.
Indy let the clock run to the two-minute warning.
Henry ran the ball again, this time for eight yards on second down, picking up a first down and effectively securing the game.
Indy used its second timeout.
Henry ran the ball again, this time for one yard.
Indy used its third timeout.
Henry ran the ball for four yards.
The Titans used their first timeout? Taylor Lewan lost his shoe, so Tennessee had to stop the clock. It was weird. And on the very next play, Henry broke outside and ripped down the sideline, before realizing he was about to be headed out of bounds, so he cut back inside and was off to the races -- and 72 yards later, the Titans are up 14.
This was a ... significant play to some people out there.
But for every loser there is a winner. And there were plenty of people who won their fantasy leagues as a result of Henry's long run (I had one that was already sealed but I was worried Henry might lose yards; I'll take the points).
There's a sneaky little aspect to this game that wasn't present when the Redskins and Chiefs played -- Ryan Succop, the Titans kicker, got one more extra point attempt because there was still time left on the clock. He broke some hearts too.
Charge your phone, Nicholas.
There are some people who are freaking out about the idea that Henry stepped out of bounds. Do not believe them.
If you were hoping Henry wouldn't break one or if you were hoping the Colts would hold on, it was a brutal beat but it was legitimate.
-
Zimmer: Hit on Rodgers wasn't dirty
The Vikings coach says the way that linebacker Anthony Barr tackled Rodgers was within the...
-
Everything is wrong with the Falcons
The defending NFC champs look lost after home defeats to the Bills and the Dolphins
-
NFL Week 7 picks: Falcons get revenge
Wondering which NFL teams are going to win in Week 7? You've come to the right place to find...
-
Steelers' Mike Mitchell: I'm not dirty
The Chiefs quarterback admitted that he was fired up after Mitchell's takedown
-
Mariota tosses long TD, keeps calm
Also on the long TD, Marcus Mariota saved his lineman from what may have been a disastrous...
-
Mariota, defense lead Titans' comeback
The Titans looked dead in the water for three quarters, but scored 21 in the final frame to...
Add a Comment