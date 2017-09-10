WATCH: Deshaun Watson takes over as Texans QB, immediately leads TD drive
The Texans' rookie quarterback didn't have to wait long to make his 2017 debut
If Texans coach Bill O'Brien has proven one thing during his time in Houston, it's that he has no problem benching a quarterback right in the middle of a game, and that's exactly what he did on Sunday.
After watching Tom Savage struggle through the first half against the Jaguars, O'Brien decided to let Deshaun Watson start the second half, and the gamble paid off almost immediately.
On the Texans' opening drive of the first half, Watson led a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that was capped by a four-yard touchdown pass from Watson to DeAndre Hopkins.
Watson, who was selected 12th overall in April's NFL Draft, went 5 of 8 for 37 yards on the drive, and already looks far more effective than Savage. The mobile quarterback also had one carry for nine yards.
On Savage's end, you can't completely blame him for his ugly first half. The Jaguars defense blew threw the Texans' offensive line for a total of six sacks during the half, and Savage rarely had time to throw. However, even when Savage did have time to throw, he didn't look great, going 7 of 13 for 62 yards.
The fact that the Texans' offensive line looked bad is good news for Duane Brown. The starting left tackle held out during training camp and still hasn't reported. Brown is hoping to get a new deal, and it's like that he'll get one if the quarterback in Houston keeps getting beat up.
As for Watson, the fleet-footed quarterback was been able to avoid the Jaguars' rush on the first drive, so O'Brien's decision to go with the rookie quarterback already looks like a smart one. Mathematically speaking, it also looks smart.
If the Texans come back and win after trailing 19-0, there's a good chance that Watson could end up starting for the rest of the season.
The crazy thing is that this isn't the first time O'Brien has benched his quarterback during Houston's Week 1 game. O'Brien also pulled Brian Hoyer during the fourth quarter of a Week 1 game against the Chiefs in 2015. In that case, the gamble didn't pay off as Ryan Mallett and the Texans lost 27-11.
To keep tabs on the score of the Jaguars-Texans game, and to check out up-to-date stats, be sure to click here and check out our GameTracker.
