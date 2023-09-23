Who's Playing

Atlanta Falcons @ Detroit Lions

Current Records: Atlanta 2-0, Detroit 1-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Falcons have so far played every game this season on their home-field, but they'll have to hit the road on Sunday. They will challenge the Detroit Lions at 1:00 p.m. ET at Ford Field. The Falcons will be strutting in after a win while the Lions will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Sunday, the Falcons won a contest that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by the Packers 25-24.

The Falcons can attribute much of their success to RB Bijan Robinson, who rushed for 124 yards, and QB Desmond Ridder, who threw for 237 yards and a touchdown. While his performance might not make the highlight reel, K Younghoe Koo loomed large in the final result, having booted in four field goals.

Meanwhile, Detroit fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Seattle on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. The Lions took a 37-31 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Seahawks. Detroit have struggled against Seattle recently, as Sunday's match was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

QB Jared Goff put forth a good effort for the losing side as he threw for 323 yards and three touchdowns. Goff wound up with a passer rating of 121.8. WR Josh Reynolds brought some help for the Lions off the bench as he picked up 66 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The Falcons are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 9-8 record against the spread.

That disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Atlanta considering the team was a sub-par 3-9 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 17 games they played last year would have netted $821.91. On the other hand, the Lions will play as the favorite, and the team was 3-2 as such last season.

Odds

Detroit is a 3.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 46 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Detroit.