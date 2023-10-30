Who's Playing

Las Vegas Raiders @ Detroit Lions

Current Records: Las Vegas 3-4, Detroit 5-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: ABC

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Lions are heading back home. They will take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so the offenses might be a little more motivated than usual.

Detroit gave up the first points and the most points on Sunday. They took a serious blow against the Ravens, falling 38-6. The over/under was set at 43.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Jahmyr Gibbs put forth a good effort for the losing side as he gained 126 total yards and a touchdown.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Lions couldn't find the end zone and finished the game with only a touchdown. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as the Ravens scored five.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Las Vegas last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 30-12 bruising from the Bears.

Detroit's loss dropped their record down to 5-2. As for Las Vegas, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 3-4.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. As for their next game, the Lions are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Monday' match: The Lions command a daunting offense this season, having averaged 3.1 touchdowns per game (they're ranked fourth in touchdowns overall). It's a different story for the Raiders , though, as they've been averaging only 1.6 per game. Will the Lions continue their march to the end zone, or will the Raiders flip the script?

Odds

Detroit is a big 8-point favorite against Las Vegas, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 46 points.

Series History

Detroit and Las Vegas both have 1 win in their last 2 games.