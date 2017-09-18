WATCH: Devonta Freeman does his best Steph Curry impression after Falcons' TD

In the offseason, the NFL loosened its strict celebration rules so that players could use the ball as a prop. On Sunday night, Falcons running back Devonta Freeman took full advantage of the new rules.

After scoring a touchdown on the opening drive of the game, Freeman lined up for a jump shot. His hoop? Offensive lineman Andy Levitre. Impressively, Levitre wasn't forced to move his human hoop. Freeman's shot was on line.

Take a look (it's at the end of the video below):

The NFL changed the celebration rules, but just in case you're wondering, dunking on the goalpost crossbar is still outlawed. It doesn't matter anyway, because 3-pointers are totally in right now. Just ask Steph Curry and the Warriors.

Anyway, the Falcons' 7-0 lead didn't last long. The Packers quickly responded with a touchdown of their own. Ty Montgomery's celebration was nowhere close to matching Freeman's though.

Unfortunately for the Falcons, they do not get bonus points for Freeman's 3-pointer.