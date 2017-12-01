WATCH: Dez Bryant breaks Cowboys record with absurd leaping TD catch

By any conceivable measurement, Dez Bryant has not had a good season. Entering Thursday night's game against Washington, Dez had caught only 52 percent of passes thrown his way and was averaging a career-low 10.9 yards per reception. One of the best touchdown producers of his generation, he had just four scores -- despite being one of the NFL leaders in end-zone targets.

Dez had a quiet first half against Washington as the Dallas offense once again struggled to get untracked, but he came alive on the Cowboys' second drive of the second half. On an 11-play, 84-yard touchdown drive, Dez caught a 24-yard pass for a first down to move the 'Boys into scoring position, then soared over the top of Bashaud Breeland for an old-school Dez Bryant-style touchdown catch.

The grab was doubly impressive because it was the 72nd of his career, which moved him into sole possession of first place on the Cowboys' all-time touchdown catch list, officially passing Cowboys legend Bob Hayes.

With that TD, @DezBryant surpasses Bob Hayes as the #DallasCowboys franchise leader in receiving touchdowns with 72. pic.twitter.com/IqkNpDBaIp — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 1, 2017

Dez received congratulations from, among others, legendary Cowboys wideout Drew Pearson -- who wore Dez's No. 88 in the 1970s and 1980s.

Dez just turned 29 years old earlier this month, so it seems pretty likely that he's going to extend this lead far beyond any other Cowboys receiver. If anyone ever eventually catches him years into the future, that guy will have to be a heck of a player.

