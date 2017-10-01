WATCH: Dez Bryant makes wild catch on Cowboys' first play of game vs. Rams

The Cowboys offense got off to a hot start against the Rams on Sunday thanks in large part to a ridiculously amazing catch by Dez Bryant.

On the Cowboys' first play from scrimmage, Dak Prescott dropped back to pass and decided to throw a ball up to Bryant, even though he was well covered by the Rams. Bryant then rewarded his quarterback by coming down with one of the best catches of Week 4.

You'll want to ignore the written portion the NFL's tweet because the play didn't actually go for a 46-yard gain, it only went for 36 yards. However, it was still a big play for the Cowboys and it ended up leading to a 34-yard field goal that gave Dallas an early 3-0 lead over the Rams.

Through one quarter, Prescott was 6 of 9 for 83 yards. Bryant was on the receiving end of most of that, catching two passes for 50 yards during the first 15 minutes of the game.

