WATCH: Dez Bryant makes wild catch on Cowboys' first play of game vs. Rams

Dak Prescott and Dez Bryant got off to a hot start against the Rams

The Cowboys offense got off to a hot start against the Rams on Sunday thanks in large part to a ridiculously amazing catch by Dez Bryant

On the Cowboys' first play from scrimmage, Dak Prescott dropped back to pass and decided to throw a ball up to Bryant, even though he was well covered by the Rams. Bryant then rewarded his quarterback by coming down with one of the best catches of Week 4. 

You'll want to ignore the written portion the NFL's tweet because the play didn't actually go for a 46-yard gain, it only went for 36 yards. However, it was still a big play for the Cowboys and it ended up leading to a 34-yard field goal that gave Dallas an early 3-0 lead over the Rams. 

Through one quarter, Prescott was 6 of 9 for 83 yards. Bryant was on the receiving end of most of that, catching two passes for 50 yards during the first 15 minutes of the game. 

To keep tabs on the Rams-Cowboys game, including up-to-date stats and the score, be sure to check out our CBSSports.com GameTracker by clicking here

CBS Sports Writer

John Breech has been at CBS Sports since July 2011 and currently spends most of his time writing about the NFL. He's believed to be one of only three people in the world who thinks that Andy Dalton will... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
All Access