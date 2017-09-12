WATCH: Diggs goes full Moss on MNF, posterizes defender, punts ball into stands

Touchdown, Vikings. USATSI

Monday night's opening game featured a plethora of tributes to legendary Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss, with current wideouts Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs wearing cleats that showcased artwork honoring Moss ahead of his induction into the Vikings' Ring of Honor at halftime.

But the real homage came courtesy of Diggs, who went nuclear on the Saints defense, hauling in a pair of touchdowns in the first half and showing off in prime time the same way that Moss used when he sported the purple uniform.

Diggs went up top and posterized De'Vante Harris on his second touchdown of the day, came down with the ball and blasted it into the stands on a punt.

You always want to go Full Moss.

Diggs' first touchdown pass was a much easier score, but only because the Saints defense is terrible and got caught peaking on a lazy little play action fake from Sam Bradford.

Yes, that was a Randy Moss homage during the touchdown celebration.

Diggs is getting help from Bradford, who also looks just superb in the opening game of his second season with the Vikings and his first full season with Pat Shurmur as his offensive coordinator. Bradford, who was Capt. Checkdown last year, pushed the ball down the field with regularity in the first half and made some big throws despite heavy pressure from the Saints.

He has an underrated group of weapons in Diggs, Theilan and Kyle Rudolph (not to mention rookie running back Dalvin Cook), but he looks comfortable and capable as the trigger man in this Vikings offense.

It's entirely possible the Saints are a dumpster fire on defense again this year, but if this is a taste of what the Vikings offense could do in 2017, they are an intriguing team to watch given just how dangerous their defense can be.