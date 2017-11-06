WATCH: Dolphins stun Raiders with surprise onside kick after Jay Cutler TD

Before the trade deadline Tuesday, the Dolphins shockingly dealt Pro Bowl running back Jay Ajayi to the Eagles for a fourth-round pick. The Dolphins' surprises continued into their Sunday night game against the Raiders.

Following a Jay Cutler touchdown pass in the second quarter, which gave the Dolphins a 6-3 lead (they missed the extra point), coach Adam Gase elected to try a surprise onside kick. It actually worked. Dolphins kicker Cody Parkey recovered his dribbler up the middle.

Take a look:

And here's a look at Cutler's touchdown to Damien Williams, which involved some questionable tackling from the Raiders.

Unfortunately for Gase, his team didn't take advantage of the extra possession as running back Kenyan Drake fumbled just as the Dolphins began approaching the red zone. So, thus far, the Dolphins' running backs tasked with replacing Ajayi have combined for one touchdown and one turnover. Meanwhile, Ajayi racked up 77 yards and a touchdown on eight carries during his debut with the Eagles on Sunday.

