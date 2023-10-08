The Miami Dolphins are on their way to another blowout victory at home, and Tyreek Hill is once again running wild. On Sunday against the New York Giants, Hill recorded his 10th career game of at least 175 receiving yards, which ranks second-most of any player in NFL history.

Hill scorched New York's defense for a 69-yard touchdown early in the third quarter, and he looked to get the ball to his mother in the stands. The problem was that there was a fan in the way of that!

Check out what happened, here:

Interestingly enough, Hill was called for taunting on the play.

The fan at first was unaware of the situation, and after catching the ball, tucked it in as if he were charging up the A-gap on a fourth-and-goal. However, all of the fans around him alerted that the prized pigskin was intended to go to Hill's mother, who was standing right behind him. The fan wisely gave up the football, and Hill's mother got her reward.

Sunday marked the third time Hill recorded 100 receiving yards in the first half THIS SEASON. The rest of the NFL has done it a combined five times. Hill is already tied for having the most first halves with 100 receiving yards in a season since 2000.