Los Angeles @ Miami

Current Records: Los Angeles 2-6; Miami 5-3

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET. Miami is coming into the game hot, having won four in a row.

The Dolphins came out on top in a nail-biter against the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday, sneaking past 34-31. Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 248 yards on 28 attempts in addition to picking up 35 yards on the ground. Tagovailoa's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Los Angeles Rams two weeks ago.

Special teams collected ten points for Miami. K Jason Sanders booted in two field goals, the longest a 56-yarder in the second quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the contest.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 31-26 to the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday. A silver lining for Los Angeles was the play of QB Justin Herbert, who passed for two TDs and 326 yards on 42 attempts. Herbert ended up with a passer rating of 147.60.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Miami going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The Dolphins' victory brought them up to 5-3 while the Chargers' defeat pulled them down to 2-6. Miami is 3-1 after wins this year, and Los Angeles is 1-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dolphins are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Chargers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami and Los Angeles both have two wins in their last four games.