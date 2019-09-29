Watch Dolphins vs. Chargers: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Dolphins vs. Chargers football game
Who's Playing
Miami (home) vs. L.A. Chargers (away)
Current Records: Miami 0-3-0; L.A. Chargers 1-2-0
What to Know
Miami fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the spread is decidedly against them. They will be playing at home against the Chargers at 1 p.m. ET. Miami comes in off of three low-scoring performances in a row, a trend the team is obviously eager to reverse.
A victory for the Dolphins just wasn't in the stars last week as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 31-6 defeat to Dallas. Miami's loss continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it three in a row.
Meanwhile, the Chargers were the 21-13 winners over Houston when they last met November of 2016. Last week? They had no such luck. The Chargers fell to Houston 27-20. This makes it the second defeat in a row for the Chargers.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Dolphins are stumbling into the contest with the fewest overall touchdowns in the league, having accrued only 1 on the season. On the other hand, the Chargers come into the matchup boasting the fourth most passing yards per game in the league at 314.70. So the Miami squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.99
Odds
The Chargers are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Dolphins.
Bettors have moved against the Chargers slightly, as the game opened with the Chargers as a 16.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Miami have won two out of their last three games against L.A. Chargers.
- Sep 17, 2017 - Miami 19 vs. L.A. Chargers 17
- Nov 13, 2016 - Miami 31 vs. L.A. Chargers 24
- Dec 20, 2015 - L.A. Chargers 30 vs. Miami 14
