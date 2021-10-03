Who's Playing
Indianapolis @ Miami
Current Records: Indianapolis 0-3; Miami 1-2
What to Know
The Indianapolis Colts are staying on the road Sunday to face off against the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET Oct. 3 at Hard Rock Stadium. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.
Indianapolis came up short against the Tennessee Titans last week, falling 25-16. QB Carson Wentz had a pretty forgettable game, passing for only 194 yards on 37 attempts.
Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Rodrigo Blankenship delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
Meanwhile, Miami fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 31-28. No one had a standout game offensively for the Dolphins, but they got scores from OLB Elandon Roberts and RB Malcolm Brown.
The losses put Indianapolis at 0-3 and Miami at 1-2. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Indianapolis is third worst in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, with nine on the season. Miami has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the second fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only one on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Dolphins are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Colts, according to the latest NFL odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dolphins as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indianapolis have won two out of their last three games against Miami.
- Nov 10, 2019 - Miami 16 vs. Indianapolis 12
- Nov 25, 2018 - Indianapolis 27 vs. Miami 24
- Dec 27, 2015 - Indianapolis 18 vs. Miami 12