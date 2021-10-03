Who's Playing

Indianapolis @ Miami

Current Records: Indianapolis 0-3; Miami 1-2

What to Know

The Indianapolis Colts are staying on the road Sunday to face off against the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET Oct. 3 at Hard Rock Stadium. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

Indianapolis came up short against the Tennessee Titans last week, falling 25-16. QB Carson Wentz had a pretty forgettable game, passing for only 194 yards on 37 attempts.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Rodrigo Blankenship delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Miami fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 31-28. No one had a standout game offensively for the Dolphins, but they got scores from OLB Elandon Roberts and RB Malcolm Brown.

The losses put Indianapolis at 0-3 and Miami at 1-2. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Indianapolis is third worst in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, with nine on the season. Miami has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the second fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only one on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Dolphins are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Colts, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dolphins as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Indianapolis have won two out of their last three games against Miami.