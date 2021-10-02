Who's Playing

Indianapolis @ Miami

Current Records: Indianapolis 0-3; Miami 1-2

What to Know

The Indianapolis Colts will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Hard Rock Stadium at 1 p.m. ET next Sunday. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Colts came up short against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, falling 25-16. QB Carson Wentz had a pretty forgettable game, passing for only 194 yards on 37 attempts.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Rodrigo Blankenship delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 31-28. No one had a standout game offensively for Miami, but they got scores from OLB Elandon Roberts and RB Malcolm Brown.

The losses put Indianapolis at 0-3 and Miami at 1-2. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Indianapolis is third worst in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, with nine on the season. Miami has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the second fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only one on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Indianapolis have won two out of their last three games against Miami.