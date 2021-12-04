Who's Playing

New York @ Miami

Current Records: New York 4-7; Miami 5-7

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins have the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome the New York Giants at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 5 at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Everything went the Dolphins' way against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday as they made off with a 33-10 win. Miami's WR Jaylen Waddle was one of the most active players for the squad, catching nine passes for one TD and 137 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Waddle has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Miami's defense was a presence as well, holding Carolina to a paltry 198 yards. The defense got past Carolina's offensive line to sack the quarterback five times for a total loss of 45 yards. Leading the way was LB Jaelan Phillips and his three sacks. Phillips now has 6.5 sacks through 12 games.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, New York beat the Philadelphia Eagles 13-7 on Sunday. No one had a standout game offensively for the Giants, but they got one touchdown from QB Daniel Jones. Jones ended up with a passer rating of 130.90.

New York's defense was a presence, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

The Dolphins are now 5-7 while New York sits at 4-7. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Miami is second worst in the league in rushing yards per game, with only 80.2 on average. The Giants have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest overall offensive touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only 18 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New York have won both of the games they've played against Miami in the last seven years.