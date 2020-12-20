Who's Playing

New England @ Miami

Current Records: New England 6-7; Miami 8-5

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins will play host again and welcome the New England Patriots to Hard Rock Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET Sunday. Miami has a defense that allows only 18.85 points per game, so New England's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Dolphins didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 33-27 to the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Despite the loss, Miami got a solid performance out of QB Tua Tagovailoa, who passed for two TDs and 316 yards on 48 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Tagovailoa this season.

Miami's defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for New England last Thursday, and it ended that way, too. They suffered a grim 24-3 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams. The last quarter was a mere formality since it was already 24-3 by the third quarter. QB Cam Newton had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 119 yards passing.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Dolphins going off at just a 1-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. One last thing to keep an eye out for: Miami hit the middle of the field hard in their last game, throwing between the hash marks for 29 yards on 4.83 yards per attempt. This is exactly where the Patriots' defense has most struggled to contain the passing attack, however; they have allowed 34 passing yards on this side of the field out of a total 2,976 passing yards allowed.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $88.80

Odds

The Dolphins are a slight 1-point favorite against the Patriots, according to the latest NFL odds.

Bettors have moved against the Dolphins slightly, as the game opened with the Dolphins as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

New England have won seven out of their last 11 games against Miami.