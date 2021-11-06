Who's Playing
Houston @ Miami
Current Records: Houston 1-7; Miami 1-7
What to Know
The Houston Texans will face off against the Miami Dolphins on the road at 1 p.m. ET next Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Houston earned a 42-23 win in their most recent contest against the Dolphins in October of 2018.
Houston received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 38-22 to the Los Angeles Rams. The Texans were down 38 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Houston, but they got scores from WR Brandin Cooks, RB Rex Burkhead, and TE Brevin Jordan. QB Davis Mills ended up with a passer rating of 156.90.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 3-3 at halftime, but Miami was not quite the Buffalo Bills' equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. The matchup between them was not particularly close, with Miami falling 26-11. Their only offensive touchdown came on a rush from QB Tua Tagovailoa.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Allowing an average of 30.13 points per game, the Texans haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Miami and Houston both have one win in their last two games.
- Oct 25, 2018 - Houston 42 vs. Miami 23
- Oct 25, 2015 - Miami 44 vs. Houston 26