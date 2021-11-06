Who's Playing

Houston @ Miami

Current Records: Houston 1-7; Miami 1-7

What to Know

The Houston Texans will face off against the Miami Dolphins on the road at 1 p.m. ET next Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Houston earned a 42-23 win in their most recent contest against the Dolphins in October of 2018.

Houston received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 38-22 to the Los Angeles Rams. The Texans were down 38 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Houston, but they got scores from WR Brandin Cooks, RB Rex Burkhead, and TE Brevin Jordan. QB Davis Mills ended up with a passer rating of 156.90.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 3-3 at halftime, but Miami was not quite the Buffalo Bills' equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. The matchup between them was not particularly close, with Miami falling 26-11. Their only offensive touchdown came on a rush from QB Tua Tagovailoa.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Allowing an average of 30.13 points per game, the Texans haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Miami and Houston both have one win in their last two games.