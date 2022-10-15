Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Miami

Current Records: Minnesota 4-1; Miami 3-2

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Dolphins nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for Miami as they lost 40-17 to the New York Jets this past Sunday. It was supposed to be a close game, and Miami was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. The losing side was boosted by RB Raheem Mostert, who rushed for one TD and 113 yards on 18 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Mostert has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, Minnesota beat the Chicago Bears 29-22 this past Sunday. The squad ran away with 21 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. Among those leading the charge for Minnesota was RB Dalvin Cook, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Miami is now 3-2 while the Vikings sit at 4-1. Minnesota is 2-1 after wins this season, and the Dolphins are 0-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Vikings are a 3-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Minnesota won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.