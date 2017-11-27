WATCH: Doug Pederson cracks up over poorly-phrased question about Wentz
A reporter wanted to know about Wentz's 'premature explosion'
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has remained well-prepared on the sidelines this year and, as a result, his team has looked tremendous through the first three quarters of the season.
But after the Eagles trounced the Bears to improve to 10-1 on Sunday, Pederson ran into something he wasn't prepared for: Some suggestive phrasing from a reporter in the postgame presser. The reporter wanted to inquire about Carson Wentz's immense improvements in his sophomore season, but he did so in a questionable way.
Here's a quick transcription of the question that left Pederson hilariously flustered:
Reporter: Jeffrey [Lurie] said at the beginning of the year that a young quarterback, when he starts his first year, he learns what he learns. The second year, he makes a few more steps. But his third year and fourth year is when he kind of explodes. Have we seen, maybe, a premature explosion?
As hard as we try to remain composed and mature at times like these -- especially in the workplace -- sometimes it's just too hard and too unexpected to manage. Credit goes to Pederson for trying to quickly strong arm the giggles and regroup, but he was already in too deep and he knew it.
Fortunately, everyone was able to laugh it off. As for Wentz, it's not no surprise that some people are baffled at how quickly he's exploded on the scene. It almost NEVER happens this fast, I swear.
-
People freak out over Jones getting up
Jones dove for a deep pass and then he got up in the strangest way imaginable
-
McCarthy defends 57-yard FG attempt
The Packers coach says he made the 'right decision' to send out Mason Crosby
-
Are Carson Wentz and Prince Harry twins?
Even the Eagles think that Carson Wentz and Prince Harry might actually be the same person
-
Ravens vs. Texans odds, picks for 'MNF'
Micah Roberts has the pulse of Bill O'Brien's team and just made a strong play for 'Monday...
-
Belichick had no plans to pull Tom Brady
Tom Brady should probably plan on playing four quarters in every game for the rest of the...
-
Report: Patriots' Ebner out for season
The special teams star was injured after rushing 14 yards on a fake punt
Add a Comment