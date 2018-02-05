WATCH: Dramatic Tom Brady Hail Mary falls just short as Eagles win Super Bowl LII

MINNEAPOLIS -- - Tom Brady threw for a Super Bowl record 505 yards against the Eagles on Sunday, but not even that was enough to carry the Patriots to a win in Super Bowl LII.

After leading dramatic comebacks in each of New England's past two Super Bowls, Brady didn't have enough magic left to lead one more as the Eagles beat the Patriots 41-33. The Patriots loss wasn't sealed until the very last play of the game when Brady threw up a desperation Hail Mary that almost came down in the hands of Rob Gronkowski.

With the Patriots sitting at their own 49-yard line and just nine seconds left, Brady threw up a prayer that left the 67,612 fans in attendance holding on for dear life. Patriots fans were hoping the game would head to overtime. Eagles fans were dreaming of their first Super Bowl win, and all of that was hanging in the air with Brady's pass.

Here's the final play of Super Bowl LII.

After Brady's pass bounced to the ground, total chaos broke out at U.S. Bank Stadium as the Eagles and their fans celebrated the team's first Super Bowl win in franchise history.

For the Patriots, it was another dramatic Super Bowl loss to an NFC East team.