The Philadelphia Eagles continue to remain alive in the NFC East race despite losing three consecutive games with a quarterback that has regressed into one of the worst in the the game. The Green Bay Packers are the polar opposite, winning three of their last four games behind a quarterback that is stating his case for another MVP award.

Typically, this battle would be between two of the game's best quarterbacks in Carson Wentz and Aaron Rodgers -- but Wentz is just looking for a giveaway-free affair while Rodgers seeks to continue his torrid pace as the Packers fight for home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs. Can Wentz finally play well and turn his season around? Will Rodgers continue to carve up the Eagles defense? We'll find out soon, but here's everything you need to know for this NFC showdown.

The Eagles have been known to thrive in December under Doug Pederson in the past, but this team has so many issues on the offensive side of the ball. Wentz has career-worst statistics in completion percentage (58.1%), passing yards per game (231), and yards per attempt (6.0) while leading the league in interceptions (15) and giveaways (19). Wentz hasn't gotten any help either, as the Eagles offensive line has started 10 different combinations in 11 games -- leading him to be sacked an NFL-high 46 times this year and pressured 180 times (tied for most in the league with Russell Wilson). Wentz is the first quarterback since Paul McDonald (1984) to be sacked over 45 times and throw over 15 interceptions in the first 11 games of the season.

Green Bay continues to thrive behind Rodgers, who may be playing the best football of his Hall of Fame career. Rodgers has a career-high in completion percentage (68.5%) while his league-leading 33 passing touchdowns put him on pace for a career-high 48. His 28 completions of 25+ yards are the most in the NFL this season and he's thrown just four interceptions. Rodgers has reached 30 touchdown passes and thrown for four interceptions through 11 games for the third time in his career, a feat that Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes have only done once (those three are the only quarterbacks in league history to accomplish this feat).

Based on the way Rodgers and the Packers offense are playing, it will be very difficult for the Eagles offense to keep up in what normally would be a shootout. The Eagles defense had trouble containing DK Metcalf last week and face a tougher task in Davante Adams this time. Adams is the the only player in NFL history to average eight receptions a game and one receiving touchdown per game in a season -- and he's only played nine games. The Packers are one of the league's best teams when using motion this season, ranking first in the league with 28 touchdowns and second in yards per play at 6.6, which is one of the reasons why Green Bay has a top-five offense on third down and in the red zone. The Eagles defense --a top ten unit in yards allowed -- rank just 21st in red zone defense, a problem they'll have to correct to give the offense a chance to keep up against Rodgers and company. If the Eagles defense doesn't play well early, this game could be a rout.

Pick: Packers 31, Eagles 20

