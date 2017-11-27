WATCH: Eagles beat Bears so badly they appeared to play tic-tac-toe on sideline

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles rolled over the Bears to pick up their 10th win over the season. In process, they outscored the Bears by 28 points, outgained them by 280 yards, and held them to six rushing yards. They even found time to organize a group dance during the game.

But nothing sums up the Eagles' dominance more than the video below, via The Checkdown. Apparently, when a Fox camera panned over the Eagles' sideline during the blowout to get a shot of quarterback Carson Wentz, it captured two Eagles players in the background engaged in a game of what looked like tic-tac-toe. Sure, it could be some other whiteboard game, but really, it doesn't matter what game they're playing.

Take a look:

The @Eagles were having so much fun, they started playing Tic Tac Toe on the sideline 😂 pic.twitter.com/U1Oratb6Na — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 27, 2017

Meanwhile, let's check in on the Bears, who dropped to 3-8 with the loss.

The Chicago Bears are still on the tarmac in Philly. Their plane broke and they’re waiting for another to arrive — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunnNBCS) November 27, 2017

Bear down?