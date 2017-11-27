WATCH: Eagles beat Bears so badly they appeared to play tic-tac-toe on sideline

Things didn't go so well for the Bears on Sunday

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles rolled over the Bears to pick up their 10th win over the season. In process, they outscored the Bears by 28 points, outgained them by 280 yards, and held them to six rushing yards. They even found time to organize a group dance during the game.

But nothing sums up the Eagles' dominance more than the video below, via The Checkdown. Apparently, when a Fox camera panned over the Eagles' sideline during the blowout to get a shot of quarterback Carson Wentz, it captured two Eagles players in the background engaged in a game of what looked like tic-tac-toe. Sure, it could be some other whiteboard game, but really, it doesn't matter what game they're playing. 

Take a look:

Meanwhile, let's check in on the Bears, who dropped to 3-8 with the loss.

Bear down?

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Shop